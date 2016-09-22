sigh of relief:There are a total of 300 dance bars in Mumbai and around 500 in Maharashtra. Most did not apply for a licence fearing action. —file photoI

Three bars can now run, but owners will first take a legal opinion before opening

When in May, after clearing multiple hurdles, Bharat Thakur got a licence for Indiana, a dance bar he owns at Tardeo, he knew it was a meaningless permission. After all, the bar was barred from serving liquor, and had to shut at 11.30 p.m., conditions the State government had imposed while issuing the licence.

On Wednesday, when the Supreme Court backed the bar owners and said those granted licences can operate as per the old rules, he was enthused, but wary.

The apex court on Wednesday allowed three dance bars that were granted licences by the State to continue to function under the old rules and directions issued by it from time to time.

Apart from Indiana, Aero Punjab and Classic, both located in Andheri, can now reopen and hold dance performances.

Bar owners said the old rules date back to 2005 when the conditions weren’t so stringent: liquor could be served to patrons and no railings were needed around the performance area.

However, owners are not rolling up shutters immediately.

“I am 100 per cent sure that I will open the bar, but I am apprehensive that the State will file cases against us for some reason or the other,” said Mr. Thakur, who owns two more bars, and is the president of the Dance Bar Association.

Around 60 hotels had applied for a licence to hold dance performances in their bars in May after the Supreme Court had pulled up the State and asked it to issue licences within two days. Only three had complied with the conditions and were given the licences. There are a total of 300 dance bars in Mumbai and around 500 in Maharashtra. Most did not apply for a licence fearing action.

“Owner faces 10-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 25 lakh if a dancer is found dancing obscenely,” a bar owner said. “Now that is subjective. Who wants to get into this kind of trouble?”

The battle for a licence to hold dance performances has been long and with many legal detours. The Supreme Court had on March 3 directed the State government to issue licences to dance bars within a fortnight. While the police did issue licences on March 15, the State revoked them a few days later for non-compliance with conditions. The bar owners had to comply with 26 conditions that the State had set, which owners said they had fulfilled. But the State government went on to add more conditions in a legislation — the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, 2016 — that it enacted in April. The bar owners’ battle continued in the apex court where they pointed out how the State had failed to comply with its order.

“Bars will open after we speak to our legal team,” said Adarsh Shetty, president, Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association. He said the State had stonewalled their pleas, and that they welcome the reprieve the Supreme Court has given them. He said bar owners hoped when the matter comes up for final disposal on November 24, the court will rule in their favour.