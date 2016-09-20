Flight operations at the Mumbai airport will come to a complete halt for five hours on Mondays and Thursdays between October 31 and November 28 due to repair work on the runways.

Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd., which owns and operates the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, said that both the intersecting runways will remain closed from noon to 5 p.m. on both days to undertake carpeting work for strengthening the runway. “We will undertake micro-surfacing of the runways, and airlines have been informed in advance to plan their winter schedule accordingly,” said a senior official of the Mumbai airport.

The city’s international airport is the second-largest airport in India in terms of passenger handling capacity.