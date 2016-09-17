Reacting to the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) barbs blaming him for the Congress-NCP alliance’s defeat in the 2014 Assembly elections, former Chief Minister and Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan said then Home Minister R.R. Patil had been pressurised into ordering a probe into the irrigation scam. “Who pressurised R.R. Patil to sanction the Anti-Corruption Bureau inquiry? Who was more powerful than Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to have asked Mr. Patil to initiate the probe? I was firm on issuing a White Paper on irrigation, but I didn’t order the ACB probe. It was NCP’s own Home Minister who ordered it, and the results are out,” he said, speaking at his office in Mumbai on Friday.

Though Mr. Chavan did not take names, sources said he could have meant NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in an oblique reference to the internal rift within the NCP.

NCP leader Praful Patel had recently attacked Mr. Chavan, holding him responsible for the election defeat. He had also questioned the former CM’s decisions of ordering inquiries into the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam and irregularities in irrigation projects.

“When I came to the state as CM, I learnt that Rs. 70,000 crore has been spent, but there was only a 0.01 per cent increase in irrigated land. This was preposterous,” Mr. Chavan said, questioning whether the NCP considers him responsible for Mr. Patel’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections by over 1.5 lakh votes as well.

He said a reason for the sudden NCP attack could be his stand on the upcoming Legislative Council polls. Of the 11 seats, six will be contested by candidates from local bodies. Mr. Chavan has said the Congress should either contest all six or share them equally with the NCP. “I think the NCP is irked by my stand, but I stick to it,” he said.

