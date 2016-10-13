I had just about become a Rajesh Khanna fan, when I attended my first classical concert a few weeks after Diwali in 1970. Looking at the singer in his spotless white kurta-pyjama, black half jacket, curly black hair which didn't need combing, and holding an instrument, which I discovered was called swarmandal, I decided he was much better-looking than my screen hero.

Of course, I had heard of Pandit Jasraj before. My mother, who everyone addressed by her maiden name Kalavati, had been learning from the maestro's seniormost disciple Chandrashekhar Swami. Chandu Mama came home thrice a week, and the names Bhoop, Jaunpuri, Ektaal and Jhaptaal floated in the living room air.

At that concert, Jasraj announced he would begin with Raag Malkauns. Everyone saidwaahorkya baat hai. Without understanding a thing, I jumped up and danced till my father politely took me out of the hall. But that excitement of attending a Jasraj concert has stayed with me ever since.

Likewise with this evening, when he will perform at the Nehru Centre. Nobody knows what he will ultimately sing, but I have tonnes of requests culled over the years. ‘Pawan Poot Hanuman‘ and ‘Lae Jaa Re Bhadra‘ in Hamsadhwani, ‘Rasiya Ho Na Jaa‘ in Maru Bihag, ‘Mata Kalika‘in Adana, the Bhimpalas masterpiece ‘Om Namoh Bhagvate Vasudevaya’, the Sikh hymn ‘Sumiran Karle Mere Manna’ and ‘Maai Saaware‘ in Bhairavi.

It’s clearly been a long listening journey. At the Rajkamal building in Shivaji Park, Madhura Ji would graciously host mehfils where I met the amazing singer Prabha Atre and the young and upcoming Parveen Sultana. Jasraj’s son Shaarangdev was elder to me, and daughter Durga a year younger. We played hide and seek while the music played, but ensured we smiled for the group photographs.

Besides Chandu Mama, the other disciples included Girish Wazalwar and Paresh Nayak. We shared a special bond, even after my father got transferred to New Delhi in 1974. I clearly remember taking the train with them to Agra for a private event. I heard two people the first time. One was sitar maestro Pandit Nikhil Banerjee. The other was this 12-year-old student of Jasraj called Sadhna Ghanekar. She wore pink slacks and a full-sleeved shirt, as was the fashion, but stunned the gathering. Today, the world knows her as Sadhna Sargam.

Time flew past. We had this Sony mono cassette player at home. Most tapes were filled with Jasraj’s music. We would wake up to ‘Allah Jaane’ in Miyan Ki Todi, and sleep to ‘Dekho Mori‘ or ‘Lat Uljhi Suljha Jaa Baalam‘ in Bihag.

We went for every show he did in Delhi, and were lucky to see his musical interpretation of Jayadeva’s theatrical Geet Govind in Delhi. I must have been in my 10th Standard then, and the last thing I wanted to choose was a career in journalism. Fate decided otherwise, and I eventually started writing on music. I would attend Jasraj’s shows and meet him, Madhura Ji, Shaarang and DJ: as Durga is addressed by friends.

I had always dreamt of writing about him. This wish was fulfilled before his 70th birthday in January 2000. The family had moved to Shiv Karan building near Versova.

It’s tough for a journalist to interview an idol, and that too, a respected master one has known personally for years. Tongue-tied, I heard him speak on riyaz, the speciality of the Mewati gharana, the inspiration of his father Pandit Motiram and brother Pandit Maniram, and his admiration for singing goddesses Lata Mangeshkar and Begum Akhtar. The coffee went cold as I listened.

A few years later, I visited him in the evening. Rice, mixed vegetables, daal and hot phulka were served after the interview. His disciple Kala Ramnath, granddaughter Avni and Madhura Ji joined us. Jasraj ate and then started singing.

It was in Darbari Kaanada. He had closed his eyes, while I kept observing his movements. His fingers played an imaginary tabla. His feet tapped in unison with mine. The voice soared. Devotion and passion enveloped the ambience.

An hour ago, he had said, “A singer's timbre is like his signature.Dastakhat. Everyone has a unique voice texture. The difference lies in the way one practises and keeps it healthy.”

On this principle, Jasraj is going strong at 86.

Narendra Kusnur is a freelance music writer