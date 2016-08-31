The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to postpone the deadline for reviving student council elections to August 31, 2017, to work out the modalities of the new public universities Act. The decision was taken at a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The government said the modalities for the proposed Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016 were still being worked out, and changes are proposed in the selection procedures and composition of the senate, management council, and the academic council.

The State had enacted the Maharashtra Universities (Temporary Postponement of Elections of Members of University Authorities and Other Bodies) Act 2015 to temporarily postpone the elections in various universities. This Act mandated that no elections will be held to fill vacancies till August 31, 2016.