Retired HC judge to probe into MSC bank scam

Mumbai: The State government on Friday announced that a retired High Court judge would investigate the alleged scam in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB). Names of senior political leaders of all parties, including Ajit Pawar, Manikrao Thakre, Pandurang Fundkar and Vijay Wadettiwar, have appeared in the case as they were directors of the bank when financial irregularities took place.

State Co-operative Minister Subhash Deshmukh, who made the announcement in the Assembly, said, “The report regarding the ongoing investigation is ready and it is over 3,500 pages, but the probe is taking time as 2,000 cases need to be investigated.” The issue was discussed during question hour.

Ruling party MLAs had raised questions about the investigation into the high profile scam, which is yet to be completed after two years. MLAs were not satisfied by the Minister’s reply and demanded that the probe be speeded up.

Mr. Deshmukh assured the House that the investigation would be completed within a year, and action would be taken against those responsible. “The government will appoint a retired judge of the High Court to investigate the matter independently. We will ask him to complete investigation within six months,” he said.

Senior BJP member Anil Gote objected to the Minister’s reply. “The House was assured in December 2015 by Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil that the investigation would be completed by May 22, 2016. But even in 2017, the government is seeking one more year to complete the probe. It creates a picture that the government is supporting the corrupt boards.” Mr. Deshmukh, however, rejected the charge, saying no one would be spared if found guilty.

Financial irregularities in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank had rocked State politics in 2011, when the then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan had ordered that the banks’ directorial board be scrapped. The Nationalist Congress Party, which was then an ally in Mr. Chavan’s Congress in the government, had control over bank for decades.

The bank’s condition deteriorated after 1998-99, with loans begin given to sugar mills, weaving mills and others with political intentions. The increase in the number of directors and their expenses had also became a serious issue. Roles NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, BJP leader Pandurang Fundkar, Congress leaders Manikrao Thakre and Vijay Vadettivar, and many others are being investigated.