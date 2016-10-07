Mahalaya, an invocation heralding the Devi’s fortnight, was composed by music director Pankaj Mullick and narrated in the booming voice of broadcaster Birendra Krishna Bhadra (top left).

A new Bengali film goes back to the yearwhen the long-running AIR radio programme was not broadcast in its original format

Like every Bengali kid of the non-millenial generation, filmmaker Soumik Sen also grew up keeping his annual early morning tryst with the chanting of the Mahalaya.

A traditional invocation, the Mahalaya heralds thedevi paksha(Devi’s fortnight) and the advent of goddess Durga to earth. It invokes her as Mahishasur Mardini (the annihilator of the demon king). It has also became singularly identified with the music programme that the All India Radio (AIR) has been broadcasting since 1931, at 4 a.m., seven days before the start of Durga Puja.

Some history

A mix of devotional music and scriptural recitations, Mahalaya was composed by the legendary music director Pankaj Mullick and narrated in the booming voice of broadcaster, playwright, actor and theatre director Birendra Krishna Bhadra. It was live to begin with, but from 1958 onwards its recording has been played annually.

Sen says, “If Durga Puja is the nucleus of Bengali festive spirit then Mahalaya is its most significant subset.” Even today at the appointed hour, music players and radios are known to crackle up all over Bengal, in unison.

The year 1976 (bang in the middle of the Emergency era) is the most significant in the 85 years that AIR has broadcast Mahalaya as it was not broadcast in its original form on the designated day.

The same show was transmitted in a new format with composer Hemant Kumar at the helm with actor Uttam Kumar replacing the sonorous Bhadra. This was supposedly done owing to a diktat from the Centre (allegedly by Sanjay Gandhi). The move backfired and proved to be a disaster.

Sen says, “It was a large revamp, done with state patronage and a big budget to back it. But it bombed.” Such was the force of the protests against it (AIR offices were stoned, angry phone calls from the viewers poured in) that the original Mahalaya had to be brought back to play onshashti(sixth day of the Devi’s fortnight) and has had an uninterrupted run since then.

Backtracking on stars

Sen says, “Uttam Kumar is the greatest star that Bengal ever produced. He always touched gold except, perhaps, that one day. He, anyhow, is said to have always been very tentative and apologetic about replacing Bhadra.” Sen, who was at that time a one-year-old, grew up hearing many stories about this incident. It was last year on Sen’s Durga Puja trip to Kolkata that the idea of making a film about this struck him. He met the families of Mullick’s grandson and Bhadra’s daughter and grandson. Script ready, producer on board (Shree Venkatesh Films), Sen is now on a hunt to cast the right people to play Uttam Kumar, Hemant Kumar, Bhadra and Mullick. He hopes to release the film next year, at the same festive time. It will also have Rabindranath Tagore in a small way: Bhadra broadcast Tagore’s death on AIR.

The greatest challenge

The toughest would be to cast Uttam Kumar. “He is so alive in our consciousness.”

The backdrop to Sen’s film is, of course, the Emergency, when, as he puts it, India was the number one country in the world in having the largest number of parliamentarians behind the bars (according to an Amnesty International report).

But why pick on this incidental moment in history? What struck Sen was the larger theme of cultural appropriation embedded in the inciden about an authoritative government trying to enter the realm of culture, tinker with it, and turn it into its own. It was about the forced attempt to capture the public imagination. “The ideas of freedom of expression, censorship, extra-constitutional forces hit me,” says Sen. It has happened in the past, is happening now and could well happen in the future.