Ready, Set, Go...

Mumbai: Amidst cheering and support from 100 attendees in the stands, the second edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Mumbai 24-hour stadium run was flagged off at the University Grounds, Marine Lines on Saturday. The marathon is organised by IDBI Life Insurance to promote the Mumbai Half Marathon on June 20 to spread the message of fitness.

In all, The 24-hour stadium run will see 695 men and women are participating in the marathon’s three categories: 12-hour solo run, 12-hour relay (with 600 runners in teams of six, each team comprising four male and two female participants who will run for two hours each), and the gruelling 24-hour run. While runners for the 12-hour solo and the 24-hour runs were invited, the relay is open to the public for online registrations.

The participants range from 30-year-olds to 50. “Age is just a number,” said Vikrant Chawla, the oldest marathoner who is participating in the 24-hour run for the second time. “It helps me challenge myself and explore new limits about myself,” smiled the 50-year-old while gearing up for his run. “It’s a great concept that tests the physical endurance of individuals,” said Karthik Raman, the CMO of IDBI Life Insurance, a dedicated runner who was representing his company at the run.

To help sustain the participants, the organisers provided energy drinks and biscuits throughout. Additionally, mobile toilets and a medical team from Nanavati hospital were present to address any accidents and injuries. The marathoners though driven by utmost passion and dedication to fitness were given the option to quit the race any time they felt the need to do so.

The organisers used technology to determine the number of laps of the marathoners. Special motion sensors at the finishing line went off each time a runner (with chips incorporated in their bibs) passed through. The winners will be announced on Sunday evening.