RBI puts curbs on Kapol Co-op Bank, caps withdrawals at ₹3,000

more-in

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put several restrictions on the Mumbai-based Kapol Co-operative Bank due to its poor financial health, and said depositors cannot withdraw more than ₹3,000 from their accounts.

The bank has also been barred to extend fresh loans or making new investments, except for in government securities. The lender is also not allowed to take fresh deposits. However, the bank has been allowed to renew existing term deposits on maturity under the same name.

“The issue of the directions by the Reserve Bank should not, per se, be construed as cancellation of banking licence by the Reserve Bank. The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves,” the central bank said in a notification.

In a communication to the bank, RBI said the restrictions will be in force for the next six months from the close of business on March 30 and are subject to review.