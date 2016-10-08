City Congress president Sanjay Nirupam, who triggered a row when he said the Army’s claim of pre-emptive strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on terror launch pads was fake, claimed on Friday that gangster Ravi Pujari had threatened him over phone for his remark. Mr. Nirupam said the caller had asked him to tender a public apology.

As Mr. Nirupam and his family face a backlash on social media, his wife Geeta has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to ensure the safety of her family, as she she is feeling “very unsafe” in India in the wake of the online trolling.

The senior State Congress leader told reporters here that Pujari called around 11.15 a.m. on October 5 on his residence landline from an international number, following which he had filed a police complaint at the Versova police station. He said he and his family members were threatened with dire consequences if he failed to tender a public apology for his remarks on the cross-LoC army action. However, he added, neither the Mumbai Commissioner of Police nor any other authority has sought information from him in this connection.

Mr. Nirupam, whose recent comments questioning the veracity of the Army’s surgical strikes evoked criticism from across the political spectrum, sought to blame the BJP government for the alleged threat by Pujari. “Will Opposition leaders be now threatened through goondas ? I am a leader who is from the masses. Why am I being threatened?” he asked.

He added: “Earlier too, such strikes have taken place. But now it has been politicised. Why should evidence not be demanded on the strikes? If Pakistan is campaigning against us, evidence should be placed. We are proud of our Army.” Targeting the BJP, he said the ruling party is indulging in politics over the blood of soldiers. “We will definitely ask questions. This has never happened before.”

In her letter, Geeta claimed she was being abused in the “most vulgar and demeaning manner possible, not only on social media but even via phone calls.” She also appealed to Mr. Modi to “check vulgar comments by random social media activists and keep politics aside from personal and familial life.” Referring to Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s statement last year that his wife Kiran Rao was feeling “unsafe” in India during a raging debate on intolerance, Geeta said she, too, was feeling very “unsafe” in her own country.

The letter said, “I am disappointed and waiting for you to press the stop button and at least make sure that there is some censorship that monitors language on mass media. Politics is not a family game, so, can we stop dragging families into it? I want answers. — PTI