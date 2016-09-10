The ship will be deployed for surveillance and to safeguard the maritime interests of the country.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday commissioned the offshore patrolling (OPV) vessel, Sarathi, at Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), the defence shipyard in south Goa.

This vessel is the third in the series of six OPVs built by the shipyard for Indian Coast Guard. The ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Director General of Indian Coast Guard Vice Admiral Rajendra Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of GSL Shekhar Mittal, commanding officer of OPV Sarathi Atul Joshi and others.

Mr. Mittal said that GSL could deliver three OPV vessels to ICG in the series of six vessels within nine months of scheduled time. A GSL official said the induction of Sarathi will help meet the increasing requirements of the Indian Coast Guard for policing and patrolling the vast Indian Exclusive Economic Zone.

The 105-metre Sarathi is designed to carry one twin-engine light helicopter and five high speed boats. It is equipped with integrated bridge system, integrated machinery control system, power management system, high power external fire fighting system, and advanced electronic warfare systems.

The vessel registered excellent performances at sea trials in extreme monsoon and in rough sea in June-July this year. It cleared all trial parameters comfortably and achieved a speed of over 25 knots as against the contractual speed of 23 knots. Despite its displacement being 5.35 per cent higher than other ships, it has superior fuel-efficiency, endurance, crew-comfort, and ergonomics and head space. Its smaller turning circle diameter enhances manoeuvrability and ability to get into combat position quickly.

The vessel on joining the coast guard fleet will be based at Kochi and will be a part of the Naval Training Squadron. The ship will also be deployed for surveillance and to safeguard the maritime interests of the country.