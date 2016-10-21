Relief at last:Producer Mukesh Bhatt and Minister Babul Supriyo outside the North Block in New Delhi after they met the Home Minister on Wednesday.— Photo: V. Sudershan

Apoorva Mehta, the CEO of Dharma Productions which has produced Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, along with Mukesh Bhatt, who is the president of Film and Television Producers’ Guild of India, on Thursday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to demand security for theatres that would screen the film.

The release of the film, which also features Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, has hit a hurdle with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) saying it won’t let any movie featuring Pakistani artistes release in India. Subsequently, many of the single-screen theatres associations refused to screen the film.

Mr. Singh is learned to have assured the Producers’ Guild of providing security to the multiplexes and theatres that screen the movie. After the meeting, Mr. Bhatt said the Home Minister had assured a safe Diwali release of the film.

“We are entertainers. We are interested in working with artistes, and not whether they belong to Pakistan, China or Africa. But the film isn’t releasing just in Mumbai. We want to safeguard ourselves, so who better than the Home Minister? It is his domain,” Mr. Bhatt said.

He added, “India is a free country, but at least you should not stop people violently. That is something I feel that the government of today should have zero tolerance towards: violence.”

The Maharashtra government, however, has assured protection to cinemas where the film will be screened from Diwali weekend.