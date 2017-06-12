Rainy week predicted, suburbs to be hit hardest

more-in

Mumbai: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours, with the western suburbs expected to receive the most rain. Heavy rainfall is expected in a few isolated places.

As per the forecast, maximum and minimum temperature would be around 28 degree celsius and 24 degree celsius respectively. At 8.30 pm on Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai recorded 28.1 mm of rainfall at Santacruz and 1.4 mm of rainfall at Colaba.

“Keeping in line with trends over the past few days, the western suburbs are likely to continue to receive heavier rain than their eastern counterparts, but in the suburbs we expect more rainfall overall, as compared to the city side,” Nitha T.S., director, Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai said.

She added that over the past 48 hours, parts of Mazagaon and Worli and a few other parts of the city have received good rainfall. “We expect a similar trend to continue over the next 24 hours,” she added.

Private weather forecaster AccuWeather predicted a cloudy Monday with a couple of thunderstorms. From Tuesday till Thursday, heavy rain and thunderstorm are expected, which could lead to water logging.

Till evening on Sunday, the fire department had reported 19 incidents of trees falling due to the rains, including 15 in the western suburbs. Four trees fell in Vile Parle and two in Kandivali. Link Road in Borivali (West), Madh-Marve Road in Malad (West), Laxman Mhatre Road in Dahisar, Malad, Marol, and Andheri (West) have all reported one tree fall incident.

Mulund and Bhandup in the Eastern suburbs have witnessed the fall of one tree each, due to the rains. In the island city, Ballard Pier, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar and Patil Wadi in Prabhadevi have reported one tree fall each.

Despite none of them being major calls, 20 incidents of waterlogging have been recorded so far, 14 of them in the western suburbs including in Dahisar, Bandra, Malad, Goregaon, Borivali, Kandivali, and Andheri. The eastern suburbs have seen two cases of waterlogging in Chembur, while accumulation of water was reported from Worli, Sion, Matunga and C.G.S Colony in Antop Hill. High tides of over 450m are forecast from June 23 to June 28 between 11 p.m. and 3.15 p.m.

Chopper to the rescue

Around 3.35 p.m. on Sunday, the Indian Coast Guard received information about two persons drowning at sea near Priyadarshini Park in Malabar Hill. Acting swiftly, a Coast Guard helicopter was launched in ‘Search and Rescue’ mode with air divers to save the victims. Arriving at the location within 10 minutes of take off, the helicopter searched the area and lowered an air diver.

The air diver was informed by eyewitnesses that only one person had strayed into the sea and was seen desperately trying to return to shore. Some local youths volunteered and jumped in to save him. The victim was pulled to safety and taken to hospital.

The Coast Guard has appealed to people to not venture into sea during the monsoon due to high waves.