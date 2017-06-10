Punjabi Colony residents to form federation

more-in

Mumbai: Residents of Punjabi Colony in Sion Koliwada are forming a federation to expedite the redevelopment of their colony. The federation will act as a single platform representing the residents' interests, and also streamline dialogue between residents and authorities.

All 25 buildings in the colony have been declared unsuitable for habitation by the BMC, but residents have refused to move out. Earlier this month, hundreds of them poured out onto the streets and refused to let BMC officers cut power and water supply to the colony. The resistance soon took a violent turn and the police had to resort to lathi-charge.

“The formation of a federation will give residents a unified approach to the issue, and will also make sure that vested interests do not create any hurdles at any stage." said Jitendra Vyas, resident of Building No. 18 in the colony.

The residents have also met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, who assured them of swift processing and release of a redevelopment policy. “Mr. Fadnavis and Mr. Mehta told us that a policy similar to the one for the BDD Chawl will be drafted for our colony,” Bunty Sehgal, secretary, Building 4, said. Once the federation is formed, residents will formally write to the State government asking for the policy to be released.

The Bombay High Court has extended the temporary stay on severing water and electricity supply to the colony till June 22, and has also directed residents to submit unconditional undertakings assuming the risk of residing in the buildings, and absolving all government authorities of responsibility for loss of property or life.

Residents claim to have had structural audits conducted by private firms on most structures, which have indicated that while major structural repairs need to be undertaken, demolition is not necessary.

Mr. Mehta was unavailable for comment.