Report by State Election Commissioner says IT dept. officials did not attend meetings, have not done crucial groundwork leaving ‘electoral preparations in a critical condition’

Coming down heavily on the State government for failing to put election mechanisms in place for the upcoming civic elections, a report by the State Election Commission has said ‘government red tape’ has hurt the democratic and electoral process. It has also recommended unprecedented action against government officials found responsible.

Elections will be held in 2017 to 2.5 lakh constituencies at the district and village levels in the State, including in Mumbai, which will be contested by over 20 lakh candidates.

The report by State Election Commissioner J.S. Saharia to Chief Secretary Swadheen Kshatriya has recommended ‘strictest disciplinary action’ against government officials, including senior IAS officers and other staff, who have failed to put in place machinery, manpower and electronic assistance. “The officials behind this irresponsible behaviour must be punished and penalised. The electoral preparations are in a critical condition and efforts must be put on war footing to complete the task at hand now.”

Terming it a ‘constitutional failure of the Maharashtra government’ in part, the report adds: “The apex court, in the Kishan Singh Tomar case, had clearly said the electoral process is as much a responsibility of the SEC as it is of the government. The government must provide all help possible in this endeavour.”

Highlighted in the report is the failure of the State information technology (IT) cell for not laying sufficient groundwork in key constituencies, creating portals, election applications, hardware space for uploading electoral rolls, a True Voter Mobile App and an application to track funds spent by political parties.

“Time and again, we called an emergency meeting but the secretaries of the concerned department chose not to attend them. Since they did not know of the decisions in the meetings, these were never implemented because of the sheer negligence of these officials,” the report reads.

Despite several letters from the SEC, the IT department “turned a blind eye”, it claims, adding there was a “feeling of non-cooperation, even as it continued hurting the interests of the State”.

Senior IT department officials said they have taken note of the report, and have asked for an action-taken report on the same.

