Cities » Mumbai

Mumbai, October 6, 2016
Updated: October 6, 2016 08:04 IST

Probe Adarsh scam further: HC to CBI

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Adarsh society in Colaba.— File Photo
Adarsh society in Colaba.— File Photo

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to further probe the Adarsh Co-operative Housing Society scam after the investigative agency told the court that it had completed its investigation and had submitted a supplementary charge sheet two years ago.

A division bench of Justices Abhay Oka and A.A. Sayed said it was not satisfied with the manner in which the investigation was carried out into the transaction involving benami flats in the building meant for war widows and Defence personnel. The court was hearing a PIL filed by activist Pravin Wategaonkar seeking the disclosure of beneficiaries of benami flats booked by senior bureaucrats in Adarsh. The PIL alleges the flats were given as quid pro quo for clearing files related to the society.

When the court questioned the CBI Joint Director, who was present in court as per court directions, if the agency was willing to undertake further investigation on its own, he said the CBI had done its best and that the investigation was over as the supplementary charge sheet was submitted in July 2014. However, he added that the agency will go by what the court decides.

The bench noted that on April 29, another division bench had ruled: “It is brought on record that bureaucrats, ministers, army officers or their kith and kin became members of Adarsh Society and that prima facie , the possibility of quid pro quo cannot be ruled out.”

While ordering the demolition of the 31-storey building, the court had recorded: “There is defiance of provisions of the Environment Protection Act as also the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, thus the building is liable to be demolished.” It had also ordered that the State government and Union of India consider initiating appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against the concerned bureaucrats, ministers and politicians in accordance with law, if not already done, for committing various offences in acquiring the plot as also misuse and/ or abuse of powers.

On Wednesday, Justice Oka said this finding was enough to for the CBI to carry out a further probe.

The court has directed the CBI to submit a fresh report on the probe on December 16.

More In: Mumbai | Other States | National | Mumbai Local
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
This 18th century tank in Mumbai has been reeling under pollution. Find out why.

Fixing Mumbai

We have a strong list of subjects and experts who will be contributing to this series. We also want to hear from you. »

Nirupam questions surgical strike

Telecallers dupe American taxpayers, 70 held

Big dreams ride on small budget

Marathwada to get water grid

Om Puri says he deserves punishment, not forgiveness

Girl child saving schemes and investment options

The god of bombastic

As Metro work picks up pace, MMRDA asks for citizen co-operation

Driven by the ingredients

Pune Metro threatens riverbank ecosystem: PMC Report


Chennai

Sans official plan, focus turns to community initiatives

Shrunken channel worries residents

No ‘place of safety’ for children in conflict with law

330-acre Medipark to come up in Chengalpattu

Keeping alive a tradition

PIL seeking "real" status of Jayalalithaa’s health dismissed

Ward Watch: Road users feel left out

Bengaluru

At IISc., complex science gets an artistic touch

Cycling expedition in the Western Ghats

Building collapse: Death toll increases to four

Court stays bar on granting anticipatory bail to accused under KCOCA

LeT operative gets life imprisonment

Sick pharmaceutical units under NCB scanner after drug haul

Official postings

Relief to be sought for crop loss

New software to speed up disbursal of ration cards

Hyderabad

Governor moots single election, voters’ list

City roads leave commuters gasping

Joint teams of TS, AP engineers to monitor water releases

Govt. not serious in assessing crop damage: Uttam

TS Cong. leaders join Rahul’s kisan rally in UP

NCB officials raid factory, seize part of premises

Germany to stand by India in fight against terror

Driver turns key witness in Nayeem case

Kolkata

Ex-MP protests against rising JE deaths

Filmy memes make a clean sweep in Kolkata

Mizo govt. holds talks with Hmars

Odisha government issues guidelines for body disposal

Steel imports dip, Centre retains minimum price

Accused in American Centre attack remanded

Here, Mamata is a puja idol along with Durga

BJP plans rally against Naveen Patnaik govt.


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Mumbai

Call centre employees, who were arrested for cheating, in Mumbai on Wednesday. — Photo: Rajendra G.

Telecallers dupe American taxpayers, 70 held

Posing as agents of Internal Revenue Service, the telecallers duped them into paying ‘fines’ for ‘tax irregularities’ »