Probe Adarsh scam further: HC to CBI

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to further probe the Adarsh Co-operative Housing Society scam after the investigative agency told the court that it had completed its investigation and had submitted a supplementary charge sheet two years ago.

A division bench of Justices Abhay Oka and A.A. Sayed said it was not satisfied with the manner in which the investigation was carried out into the transaction involving benami flats in the building meant for war widows and Defence personnel. The court was hearing a PIL filed by activist Pravin Wategaonkar seeking the disclosure of beneficiaries of benami flats booked by senior bureaucrats in Adarsh. The PIL alleges the flats were given as quid pro quo for clearing files related to the society.

When the court questioned the CBI Joint Director, who was present in court as per court directions, if the agency was willing to undertake further investigation on its own, he said the CBI had done its best and that the investigation was over as the supplementary charge sheet was submitted in July 2014. However, he added that the agency will go by what the court decides.

The bench noted that on April 29, another division bench had ruled: “It is brought on record that bureaucrats, ministers, army officers or their kith and kin became members of Adarsh Society and that prima facie , the possibility of quid pro quo cannot be ruled out.”

While ordering the demolition of the 31-storey building, the court had recorded: “There is defiance of provisions of the Environment Protection Act as also the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, thus the building is liable to be demolished.” It had also ordered that the State government and Union of India consider initiating appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against the concerned bureaucrats, ministers and politicians in accordance with law, if not already done, for committing various offences in acquiring the plot as also misuse and/ or abuse of powers.

On Wednesday, Justice Oka said this finding was enough to for the CBI to carry out a further probe.

The court has directed the CBI to submit a fresh report on the probe on December 16.