In a pre-BRICS forum organised with the support of EQUATIONS, a non-governmental organisation based in Bangalore, and the Church-affiliated Centre for Responsible Tourism (CRT), Goa, a wide range of civil society actors gathered in Panaji earlier this week to challenge tourism constructs that were being forced on host communities.

“The idea behind the People’s Forum was to provide a space for stakeholders, social movements, academia and civil society to share analysis, struggle notes and build solidarity in the people’s resistance against neo-liberalism and corporate globalisation in the tourism arena,” Fr. Maverick Fernandes of the CRT told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Attacking the corporatisation of tourism for its allegedly adverse impacts on livelihoods and community resources, the CRT called for a People’s Charter for Tourism.

EQUATIONS member Swathi Seshadri highlighted the obligation of building elements of social justice into the tourism discourse and called for sustainable practices that addressed the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs.