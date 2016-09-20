Rahul Raj Singh, former boyfriend of late actor Pratyusha Banerjee, had another run-in with the law on Sunday night, after he was stopped for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol without a licence.

Singh, who was in a live-in relationship with Ms. Banerjee, was booked for abetment of suicide on April 5, four days after she committed suicide in their Goregaon flat.

He is alleged to have subjected her to severe mental and physical torture, driving her to take the extreme step.

According to the police, Singh was driving towards Santacruz along with a female friend identified as Saloni Sharma. He was stopped at Gajdhar Bandh where the Mumbai Traffic Police were conducting an anti-drunk-driving campaign. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol, after which Singh and Ms. Sharma were taken to Santacruz police station.

“Both of them argued with the police personnel on night duty and Ms. Sharma threatened to complain to superiors if they took action against them. Singh did not have his driving licence with him at the time,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe.

Singh was booked for drunk driving and for driving without a licence under the Motor Vehicles Act, and a fine of Rs. 2,500 was taken from him. He appeared before the Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Bandra on Monday and was directed to appear again on Tuesday.

Last week, the Amboli police had booked Singh after he allegedly verbally abused a 21-year-old woman and assaulted her male friend, a producer, in a suburban hotel.