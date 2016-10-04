Cities » Mumbai

Mumbai, October 4, 2016
Praja Foundation says 7-fold rise in dengue in 5 years, BMC denies

Civic officials say they record only confirmed cases and there was no spurt

The city has recorded a seven-fold rise in dengue cases over the last five years, data released by Praja Foundation on Monday revealed. Foundation members alleged that the civic body had recorded just about 34 per cent of the total dengue cases. Civic officials, however, said they record only confirmed cases and that there was no spurt in numbers.

The Praja Foundation data showed not only a sharp rise between 2011-12 and 2015-16, but also a spike every year in the October-December quarter. The data also showed a 50 per cent increase in the number of dengue deaths from 62 in 2011-2012 to 124 in 2015-2016. Most deaths were reported in the under four and the productive 20-39 age group. The highest number of cases are registered in Andheri-Oshiwara region of ward K/W(69), Parel area of ward F/N(31), and Dadar area of ward G/N(25).

“We filed RTIs and got this information from hospitals and dispensaries. These are confirmed cases and not suspected,” said Milind Mhaske, project director, Praja Foundation.

BMC refutes data

Civic officials contested the figures. “We record all confirmed cases, as per the government guidelines, whereas dispensaries and private hospitals record dengue cases after rapid tests. If we went by the suspected cases, the number would be the same (as collated by Praja Foundation),” said Dr. Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer with the BMC. She said general practitioners give cause of death as dengue even if it is a suspected case. “There could also be duplication as the person may have first reported to a private doctor and then gone to a private hospital.”

Digging into the data as recorded by the BMC over the last four years, Dr. Keskar said the number of dengue cases has remained much the same. “In 2012, there were 1,008 cases, but in 2013, 2014 and 2015, the figures remained around 900.” She said until September 28 this year, 619 cases had been recorded, and the annual figure would possibly be the same as the previous years.

The BMC follows the directions of the Director of Health Services that requires all medical colleges to confirm the diagnosis of dengue by ELISA/PCR test.

