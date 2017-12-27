Power line trips at Belapur, disrupts Harbour Line

more-in

Mumbai: Suburban train services on the Harbour Line were disrupted during morning peak hours on Tuesday, after the pantograph of a Panvel-bound local from Wadala became entangled with overhead wires at Belapur station’s platform no. 1 at 9.40 a.m.

The entanglement caused the OHE to trip on both lines, leading to a complete shutdown of services. The disruption comes a a day after Central Railway (CR) conducted a 13-hour mega-block on Christmas Day. Railway officials have also requested for another mega block.

Commuters waiting on plaform no. 1 at Belapur station said there was a loud blast. Premanand Yadav, who had taken the train to get to work in Belapur, said, “Around 9.40 a.m. when the train was pulling into Belapur station, I heard the blast,” he said. Confused and panicked, commuters started running to the end of the platform instead of taking the subway. “I followed them and tried to jump over the railing, but fell and injured my left knee badly,” he said. He was taken to to MGM Hospital in Belapur by other passengers, where it was found he had a fracture and needed surgery.

According to CR officials, services to CSMT resumed at 9.55 a.m. They said the disruption led to 14 services being cancelled, while 16 were partially affected. Commuters, however, had a different version of how things unfolded on Tuesday. Suhas Savant, a Panvel resident, said he waited in the train for two hours. “Around 10 a.m., my train stopped outside Kharghar station. I waited till noon before walking on the tracks to Kharghar station to take a bus to my office in Kurla.

On ground, all trains were halted to until 1 p.m. Other commuters shared similar tales. Seema Ghag, 76, a resident of Badlapur, was on her way to Kharghar to meet her son. “For two hours, I waited in the train. Other women travelling with me helped me get off the train and walk on the tracks,” she said.

As commuters spilled out onto the roads looking for alternate transport, bus stops and buses were quickly stretched to capacity. Taking advantage of the situation, autorickshaw drivers arbitrarily hiked fares. Some passengers said autorickshaws charged them ₹200 from Panvel to Nerul. While CR officials said services resumed at 1.02 p.m., most commuters said trains on Harbour line were delayed by 10 to 15 minutes till 5 pm.

S.K. Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, CR, said, “We’ve initiated an inquiry into today’s incident. The report should come in a couple of days.”