Police told to trace 673 who jumped parole

Most of them were released from the Amravati, Taloja, Yerwada and Nagpur jails.

The Jail Authority of the Maharashtra Police has asked Commissioners to find out around 673 criminals who jumped parole. They did not come back to prison after their release on parole.

Some of the accused have been roaming free on the streets of Maharashtra for the past 20 years. All the details such as their names and offences for which they were arrested have been sent to Commissioner offices by the IG, Prison.

Wrong addresses

Most of them were released from Amravati, Taloja, Yerwada and Nagpur jails. Also, many of their photos are not clear and few had given wrong residential addresses due to which police are finding it to difficult to trace them.

Under the Home Department, there are around 9 Central jails, 31 State prisons. In Mumbai and Thane, four prisoners have been absconding since 2013. It has come to the knowledge of prison authorities that few accused on parole might have died.

All over Maharashtra, 1,652 prisoners were released on parole and furlough. Among them, 44 have come back to prison, 43 were caught by the police and handed over to prison authorities. From Nashik 28, Nagpur 29, Amravati 25 and Mumbai’s woman prison cell 3 and Yerwada jail 8 prisoners were brought back.

After the repeated jumping of parole by the prisoners, the jail authorities did not grant the facility in 2012, 2015 and 2016.

Maharashtra IG (Jail), Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay, said, “We have prepared the list of absconding prisoners and it has been forwarded to Commissioners.”