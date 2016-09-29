A 50-year-old man was found murdered 80 metres away from his residence in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Vinod Kumar Satyanarayan Shah, ran an electrical shop in the area. Shah, who hailed from Jharkhand, stayed with his wife and four children — two sons and two daughters — at Vithoba Chawl in Sector 14, Kamothe. The owner of Vithoba Chawl was the first to see the body in a pool of blood.

Body found near house

“The crime is suspected to have ocurred after 3 a.m. His body was found on the road opposite to a stationary shop near his house. There is only one stabbing mark and no weapon was found nearby,” said senior police inspector Ashok Naik of Kamothe police station.

Prima facie, the police suspect Shah’s eldest son, who is 16 years old. The family has accused Shah of frequently fighting with them over petty issues. “He did not have any addiction to alcohol or drugs. He along with his sons was into the same business,” said Mr. Naik.

The police are questioning his family members. A case of murder has been registered at Kamothe police station under Section 302 of the IPC.

