Police pay off tree collapse victim’s debt

Govandi police personnel have pooled in money to help repay the loan taken by a family to conduct the last rites of a woman who died after a branch from a tree fell on her in Chembur on December 7.

Sharda Godeshwar (46), a resident of Panjrapole in Chembur, stayed with her husband and three children aged 14, 12, and 10. She worked as a domestic help to support her family. Her husband, Sahadev, worked as a painter on a contract basis. Sharda was sitting on a bench under a tree in Diamond Park in Govandi when a branch collapsed and hit her on the head.

Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Mane said, “We learned that Sharda’s eldest son took a loan of ₹15,000 from a local resident at an interest of 10%. All of us contributed small amounts and collected ₹17,000. We handed over the money to the family on Friday.”

Mr. Mane said that they were now trying to help Sahadev and the son find jobs to look after the family. The siblings now stay with their maternal grandmother, who also works as a housemaid.

Sharda was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital soon after the branch came crashing on her, but was declared dead before admission. Her body was sent to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for examination.

Mr. Mane said, “The hospital bills following Sharda’s death were borne by relatives, but nobody came forward to help fund the last rites.”

The mishap took place when Sharda was resting on the bench as she had 10 to 15 minutes to spare before she was due to start work in a nearby building.

‘Hardworking woman’

Suvarna, Sharda’s sister-in-law, said, “Sharda never took a loan from anybody. She often chose to sleep on an empty stomach than take someone’s help. During our last conversation, she told me how she was working towards improving her finances.”

Haleema Sheikh, Sharda’s neighbour, said, “Sharda worked hard so that her children could be well-educated and grow up to fend for themselves. Her husband is not doing so well.”

Sahadev had submitted an application to Govandi police seeking action against civic officials.