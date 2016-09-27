IN THE NET: Drugs worth Rs. 5.94 lakh were seized from the accused in Navi Mumbai.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police on Sunday arrested an informer of the Mumbai Police for allegedly peddling drugs. Drugs worth Rs. 5.94 lakh were seized from the accused.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nitin Kausadikar said, “We received information that a woman was supplying drugs to students and women. Our sleuths, pretending to be clients, contacted her, but she hung up on hearing a male voice. One of our female officers, sub-inspector Rani Kale, made contact and the accused responded. We then laid a trap at Belapur and arrested the accused.”

The accused has been identified as Shano Ramjan Shaikh (36), a resident of Antop Hill. The police have seized a plastic pouch containing 127.20 gram of methaqualone, commonly known as ice rock, and 85.70 gram of ketamine in pure form.

“Drug peddlers from Mumbai, Mira road, and Vasai have been coming to Navi Mumbai to target youngsters in the age group of 21-25 years. It has also been found that some Nigerian nationals are involved in peddling ketamine. We are trying to nab them,” said senior police inspector (crime) Vinod Chavan.

