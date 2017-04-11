Police asked to trace 673 who have jumped parole

more-in

The State Prisons Department of the Maharashtra police has asked all police commissioners in the State to catch 673 criminals involved in serious crime and have jumped parole and furlough over the past 20 years, so that they could be sent back to jail.

Most of the accused who did not return to prison after their release from Amravati, Taloja, Yerwada and Nagpur Central jails. In many cases, photographs of the accused in the jail forms is not clear and some have even furnished wrong residential address due to which the police are finding it a problem in tracing the absconders.

Under the Home Department, there are nine Central jails, 31 State prisons, and other small and big prisons. During 2016, Maharashtra saw 1,652 prisoners being released on parole and furlough. Of them, 44 came back to the prison willingly, 43 were caught by the police and handed over to jail authority. Similarly, Nashik saw 28, Nagpur 29, Amravati 25, Mumbai’s woman prison cell 3 and Yerwada jail saw 8 accused being brought back.

In Mumbai and Thane four of the accused are absconding and are wanted since 2013 and jail authorities believe that some of them might have even died in the interim.

After repeated incidents of the accused jumping parole, jail authorities stop granting them parole in 2012, 2015 and 2016 and asked local police to lodge an FIR against accused if they were caught for jumping parole.

Maharashtra Inspector General (prisons), Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay said, “’We have prepared the list of absconding prisoners and have forwarded to the various State commissionerates for compliance and an action taken report.”