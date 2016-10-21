A resident of Bhayandar has started a petition on online platform Change.Org seeking support for his demand to extend the Andheri-Dahisar Mumbai Metro Corridor till Bhayander in Thane. The petition, posted on Monday by Natwar Lal Daga, says this would provide relief for lakhs of commuters.

Mr. Daga, a stock market investment expert, travels daily from Bhayandar to Andheri either by car or local train. He said that around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh people commute from Mira Road and Bhayandar to the city every day, as well as other suburban stations. Millions of people travel in local trains in Mumbai, and with the population of the city rising each day, commuters do not even find space to stand inside the trains. This results in deaths on a daily basis, the petition explained.

The petition would be submitted to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the nodal agency for executing the Metro project.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday cleared two new Metro lines for the city and its suburbs, including the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro-V and Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg Metro-VI corridors. Civic work on the 18.5-km-long D.N. Nagar-Dahisar corridor has started this month.

Mr. Daga said, “It is good that the government is on fast-forward mode on an infrastructure project, but the real test will be to meet the deadline.” — PTI