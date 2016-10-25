A day after a female Humboldt penguin died at Byculla zoo, animal rights activists on Monday demanded the cancellation of the zoo’s recognition, and an FIR against its officials under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Meanwhile, the necropsy report by veterinary pathologists indicated a possible bacterial infection leading to septicaemia and the penguin’s death.

The report, prepared by three doctors from the Department of Veterinary Pathology, said the post-mortem lesions showed that “the penguin might have died due to some infection (bacterial?) leading to septicaemia and death. However, the detailed investigations (bacteriological and histopathological) are in progress”.

In a letter to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) on Monday, animal rights activist Sunil Subramanian Kunju of Plant & Animals Welfare Society (PAWS) said he had written to Byculla zoo authorities objecting to eight penguins being brought to the zoo in July and September, warning that permissions should not be granted for exotic animals.

“Since many years, the condition of animals and their enclosures at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan has been becoming worse day by day. Instead of providing natural habitat and proper care to existing animals, the zoo authorities are just wasting money in bringing exotic species which is a scam and should be investigated,” he said in the letter.

Mr. Kunju said caretakers at the zoo were not qualified to look after animals, and the other seven Humboldt penguins should be sent back to their point of origin immediately. In his letter, he also requested the CZA to not grant permission for exotic animals. He has also requested Byculla police station to investigate and register an FIR against the zoo management within 90 days for failing to provide proper care to the penguin and its death.

The BMC had imported eight Humboldt penguins — three male and five female — from Coex Acquarium in Seoul, South Korea in July this year for Rs. 2 crore. The birds were kept in a quarantine facility in temperatures between 16-18 degrees Celsius. Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, director, Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, said the contract for the penguins’ upkeep was given to Oceanis, an Australian agency, for five years. “It was their responsibility,” he said.

Calls to Oceanis went unanswered.

The writer is an intern at The Hindu

