Cities » Mumbai

MUMBAI, November 21, 2016
Updated: November 21, 2016 05:37 IST

Pawar attacks Modi at rally, calls for parivartan

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the Ghatkopar rally on Sunday.— Photo: Rajendra G.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the Ghatkopar rally on Sunday.— Photo: Rajendra G.

Days after sharing stage with Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar attacked Mr. Modi for the Centre’s demonetisation initiative and its implementation. Mr. Pawar was addressing a Parivartan rally at Ghatkopar, ahead of upcoming BMC elections.

He said, “According to the Reserve Bank of India, only notes worth Rs. 400 crore of the total Rs. 17 lakh crore are fake, which means only 0.28 per cent notes are fake. Despite this, 86 per cent notes were demonetised to get rid of the 0.28-per cent fake notes. The government has added to the problems of the common people, and our Prime Minister is claiming that black money hoarders have lost their sleep.”

Claiming that such developments will pose a danger to citizens, Mr. Pawar said parivartan (change) is the only option in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls as well. Earlier last week, Mr. Pawar had welcomed demonetisation. “If a rich person has committed a mistake, then hang him. But do not put the poor, common man in trouble by terming his honest money as black money. If the head of the country is portraying this country as one of criminals, then it is our responsibility to prove that this nation belongs to hard workers and labourers,” he said, adding that people will teach ruling party leaders a lesson when they come asking for votes.

The NCP chief also ridiculed the Rs. 98,000-crore Bullet Train project, saying Mr. Modi is in a hurry to reach Ahmedabad. “If this much of money is utilised in the right place, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata will get better local trains. If you do not spend money to improve Mumbai’s transport, problems will only increase. Citizens of Mumbai must decide to sideline those who are trying to harm their interests,” he said.

More In: Mumbai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Fixing Mumbai

We have a strong list of subjects and experts who will be contributing to this series. We also want to hear from you. »

Puducherry-Saving a Global Heritage

Following a seven-day cinema diet

Curtains come down on MAMI

Curating history through cinema

When cinema imitates life

Read more...


Chennai

Demonetised notes pour into TTD temple hundis

When thieves got a whiff of smuggled money

Money blues hit Kollywood hard

Construction permits near airport may be withdrawn

Occupancy in theatres at smaller centres falls

Soon, new power tariff for common spaces in large residential projects

Lack of lawyers hampering legal aid for juveniles

Bengaluru

BMRCL sticks to April 2017 date for Phase I completion

Hundreds come out with pride to march on Bengaluru streets

Ambedkar statue to be restored at original spot on Constitution Day

Time to put mushroom on every table: Scientist

Now, get enthralled by Maya Bazaar in the form of an English play

A struggle for cash for medical tourists

BMRCL sees rise in top-up of smart cards

Marginal dip in arrival of international patients

Vegetable prices come crashing in city

Hyderabad

‘63 govt. degree colleges fail to apply for NAAC recognition.

Mid-Manair project work set to change hands for fifth time

Students pitch new ideas to save nature

Medical tourism takes a hit

‘Teaching profession, an intrinsically rewarding one’

Pakistan can never get Kashmir, says war veteran

Six-day seminar at NALSAR from today

SCR bags best team award

Kolkata

Business takes a wholesale beating in Burra Bazar

Bengal Governor makes a pitch for compulsory voting

Iranian’s debut wins best film award at KIFF

Bengal bypolls to be held under shadow of demonetisation

Children demand ‘surgical strike’ against child marriage

Women members of AIMPLB support ‘triple talaq’

Disabled seek PIL route over demonetisation

No let-up in cash rush on Day 9 of demonetisation


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Mumbai

a new direction:The band feels the change in mood in its latest album Burn Up The Night will may split its fanbase down the middle.— photo: special arrangement

In a Judas Priest state of mind

Kryptos describe their new album as traditional heavy metal laced with a bit of psychedelic rock »