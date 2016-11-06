‘It has something to do with security issues; reasons should be conveyed to media’

: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday gave his assurance that he would convey the concerns of the media on the one-day ban on NDTV to the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) minister, adding he would also request that the reasons behind the action be conveyed to the media.

“I will convey your apprehensions and worries to the I&B minister. But I feel that apart from violating guidelines pertaining to such coverage, this issue has something to do with security. Therefore, I will also tell them [the ministry] that the reasons behind it [the one-day ban] should be conveyed to the media,” Mr. Parrikar told The Hindu during a media interaction organised by the Goa government, in connection with the first rank given to it in the small States category by a Delhi-based media house in its an annual State-wise performance ranking.

‘Comment on contradiction’

Mr. Parrikar was asked to comment on the contradiction wherein he, on the one hand, along with Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and Minister of State for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) Shripad Yesso Naik, were publicly acknowledging awards given by a news media house, and on the other, his government was imposing a one-day ban on a national news channel for purportedly revealing sensitive information while broadcasting a story on the Pathankot terror attack, which reminded many people of the censorship during the 1975-77 Emergency.

Mr. Parrikar recalled that the previous [Congress] government had issued an order, after the 2008 Mumbai attacks, that live terror operations should not be broadcasted.

“If you show it live, then terrorists can get information and their handlers provide that information. It appears that those guidelines were violated by broadcasting live operational details pertaining to Pathankot,” Mr. Parrikar said.

‘Temporarily off air’

Later, on the sidelines of the function, he said the action against the news channel was not a ban, and the channel was “temporarily off the air”. He indicated that the information he had on the issue was related to security concerns that arose when details of a live operation were revealed.

Mr. Parrikar said 21 such incidents had occurred over the last five years, during which channels were penalised for different reasons. “Ï will surely convey your concern to the I&B minister,” he said. “Let me not say anything more on the issue.”