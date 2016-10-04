A day of fun turned into a nightmare for a 13-year-old boy from Panvel, who was kidnapped and taken to Allahabad by an 18-year-old youth last week. Both were intercepted in Allahabad, in a joint operation of the Navi Mumbai and Allahabad Police. The accused was held, while the victim was reunited with his family.

The Panvel police said on September 30, three boys, all students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Panvel, left their respective residences for school, but decided to bunk classes. Instead, they went to Bandra, and were wandering around the station when they met the youth.

“The accused won their confidence by telling he was a runaway and was looking for adventure. He offered to show them residences of film stars and the Juhu sea face,” said Senior Police Inspector Sunil Bajare of the Panvel city police.

The four went to the Juhu beach for a swim, after which the three boys said they wanted to go home. The youth took them to the railway station, bought tickets for two of the boys, and asked them to board a Panvel-bound train. He, however, convinced their friend to stay back.

In the meantime, when the three boys did not reach home in time, their parents contacted the school, and subsequently the police. When the two boys returned home, the police quizzed them about their actions throughout the day.

“We scanned CCTV footage from the Juhu beach and several railway stations, and circulated pictures of the victim and accused among the railway police,” said Assistant Police Inspector Prakash Sonawane, Panvel city police.

Based on the time when the two boys had boarded the train to Panvel, the police checked bookings made for outstation trains from Bandra, and found that two tickets for Cheoki in Allahabad had been booked at the same time. The Cheoki Railway Police were then contacted, and the youth and the boy were taken into custody when they alighted at the station around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The accused was taken into custody by the Panvel police on Monday, after which he was produced in court and remanded in police custody for 10 days. “We are still not sure about the motive behind the abduction. We are investigating further,” Mr. Sonawane said.

