The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued a notification declaring Panvel a municipal corporation. The formation of Panvel Municipal Corporation has also covered Taleja MIDC, CIDCO areas and scores of gram panchayats.

The Municipal Corporation of Panvel now becomes the ninth corporation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The others being Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan –Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Mira Bhayandar, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai and Vasai-Virar.

Officials said as many as 68 revenue villages in Panvel taluka had wished to become part of the PMC, but not all have been included.

The notification reclassifying Panvel council to a corporation said: “With effect from October 1, 2016, the whole of Panvel Municipal Council smaller urban area and the areas specified in the schedule, shall be larger urban area, known by the name of the Municipal Corporation of the City of Panvel.”

Senior officials said resolution to convert Panvel council to croporation was passed by the general body of Panvel Municipal Council (PMC) last year. The land for construction of a new Civic House, construction of at least 115 wards in the corporation and their offices have been shortlisted. The areas of Kharghar and Kamothe will also be part of the corporation.

The notification to convert Panvel into a corporation was first issued in 1991, but it was put on hold in the absence of a ground report on the requirement and needs of the area. The Bharatiya Janata Party government felt urbanisation and growth of population has been drastic and the need for the corporation was pushed by the government.