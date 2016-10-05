The 13-year-old Panvel boy, who was kidnapped and rescued in Allahabad, was to be sold to a third person for Rs. 50,000. The police doubt that the person was present at the railway station but fled when he sensed that the police had laid a trap to arrest the kidnapper.

“The accused has confessed that he supplied children to a gang, but what the gang did with them is unknown. We have taken out the call records of the accused and are trying to trace the gang members,” assistant police inspector Prakash Sonawane said.

On September 30, three students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Panvel, bunked school and left for Bandra where they met with the accused, Aryan alias Sonu Mishra. Mishra who befriended them, abducted one boy and took him to Allahabad. The boy was rescued in a joint operation of the Government Railway Police, Cheoki, and the Panvel city police.