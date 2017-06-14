Pantry car staffer held for raping passenger

more-in

Mumbai: The Surat Railway Police on Tuesday arrested a pantry car staffer on the Aravali Express for allegedly raping a passenger after pretending to help her get a berth in the train on June 9.

The Railways Ministry has terminated its contract with Brindavan Food Products, the catering contractor. “Notice for termination of contract for 19707/8 has been issued to Brindavan Food Products,3 days notice has been given,” the ministry tweeted.

According to the FIR, the 32-year-old woman was travelling with a friend in Aravali Express (19707) from Bandra Terminus to Jaipur. They did not have reservations and were seated on the floor. The accused, identified as Ajhar Khan, approached them and, claiming to have contacts with the ticket checking staff, offered to help them get seats.

“I thought he was a trustworthy person as he was a pantry car employee, and when he asked me to accompany him to talk to the ticket checking staff, I followed him without any doubt,” the victim said in her statement to the railway police. Khan took her to the pantry car and closed the door. “He told me that if I did not agree to what he was saying, all the pantry car staff would also sexually assault me. I got scared. He then raped me,” she said.

The incident took place around 1.30 a.m. near Surat station. Khan then let her go. “My friend advised me to file a complaint against Ajhar. After two days, I called the police control room,” she said. A complaint was registered in Jaipur and then forwarded to the Surat Railway Police. Khan was arrested under Section 376 of the IPC.