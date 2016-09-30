The Palghar Police on Thursday got a boost to its investigative strength when it received its own Mobile Forensic Investigation Van. “We had a long pending requirement for this kind of a unit for our forces,” said Sharada Raut, Superintendent of Police, Palghar.

The Helik van will be equipped with various testing kits along with a forensic expert, one technician, a fingerprint expert and a photographer. The van will be used for serious crimes like rape, murder dacoity among others. They will also have testing kits for which can test for explosives, narcotics, blood, DNA, semen among others.

According to Raut, these vans will enhance their crime detection capacities. “We will be able to collect samples faster which will ensure that evidence will be not lost due to time lag or environmental reasons,” said Raut. Since these vans will be reaching the crime scene, crucial evidence will be can be accessed from the primary sources of forensic evidence like the victim or witness.

The writer is a freelance journalist