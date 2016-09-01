The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) unit in Goa was in turmoil on Wednesday after over 400 RSS workers, including district, sub-district and shakha heads announced their resignation from the organisation, protesting its chief Subhash Velingakar’s removal.

During a meeting held at a school complex, local RSS members and office bearers accused top leaders of the RSS and the BJP, including Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, of conspiring to sack Mr. Velingkar.

Mr. Ramdas Saraf, south district pramukh of the RSS told the media that all office bearers from the district units, sub-district units and shakhas and hundreds of others have decided to quit the RSS.

Veteran State RSS leader Jayant Lele said, “RSS is a parent body. Goa BJP cannot dictate terms to the RSS.”

Mr. Velingkar and many of his RSS supporters have been fighting with the BJP alliance government in the State for long over government grants to primary educational institutions.