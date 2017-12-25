Oppn. calls govt.’s bluff, but misses chance to corner it

more-in

Mumbai: With dissent within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the rise, the party may well have to put its house in order before threatening the Opposition with filing cases. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, on the other hand, seem engrossed in alliance talks post Gujarat results.

Sources in the BJP pointed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ growing dependence on three Ps: Parinay Phuke, Pravin Darekar and Prasad Lad. All the three are members of the State Council, with Mr. Darekar originally from the Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) and Mr. Lad from the NCP.

“Everything may look hunky-dory from outside. But statements of Eknath Khadse, Nana Patole and Ashish Deshmukh are enough to indicate that internal rift may widen,” said a BJP leader.

“The CM’s attempt is to create his own team and he is ready to attract ire of old timers for this. The basic criterion is not to question his authority,” the leader said, giving the examples of Mr. Khadse, and Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, who is also facing a Lokayukta probe.

Mr. Deshmukh’s letter demanding separate statehood for Vidarbha was not given importance by Mr. Fadnavis. The CM put Mr. Khadse in further trouble by informing the Assembly about an Anti-Corruption Bureau inquiry against him. Rumours of another BJP MLA from Vidarbha switching sides is making rounds.

Opposition performance

The session began on a stormy note with Opposition leader Dhananjay Munde daring the government to file cases against them. On the same day, an FIR was filed against four irrigation department officials for alleged irregularities. It was perceived as a warning to NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare and Ajit Pawar, against whom allegations of corruption are levelled by the BJP in an irrigation scam.

Interestingly, Mr. Pawar was one of the most aggressive leaders in the winter session. But the Opposition failed to corner the government on issues such as the absconding BJP leader of Nagpur, Munna Yadav. The CM chose to trust the police, despite Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil claiming to have known the bungalow where he is hiding.

“We are raising issues which are of concern to the people of Maharashtra. If we don’t get answers inside, we will hit the street,” said Mr. Vikhe-Patil.

The alleged IT scam in the farm loan waiver found no mention, nor did the State’s financial condition. The Opposition could not hold the government accountable for its decision to close over 1,300 primary schools. Though it managed to get government relief for cotton crop suffering from pink bollworm pest, but demands to announce names of loan waiver beneficiaries met with no reply.

Following the Gujarat results, MLAs from both parties demanded to announce an alliance. “We can score victory as the BJP looks disoriented and the discontent is on the rise. We must fight the poll as a team,” said Jitendra Awhad of the NCP.