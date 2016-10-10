Cities » Mumbai

MUMBAI, October 10, 2016
On Mental Health Day, a need for foot soldiers

Over the past few years, senior HR consultant Varda Pendse has seen a visible change in the way firms deal with breaks that people take from work or studies. If it had been labelled truancy earlier, many firms now see through the lens of an instinctive question: does the person need help?

“A student who took a break from engineering [studies] as he could not cope with the mounting stress of studies, or a senior employee at a multinational, poised to climb the ladder, who took a six-month break to undergo treatment for depression, were not seen as problems,” says Ms. Pendse, adding she has seen seen firms becoming less judgemental of mental health issues in her career spanning decades. Some, she says, have instituted counsellor positions to help with stress concerns or depression among employees.

Firms also hold workshops to help employees, particularly target-driven sales executives, manage stress. The change reflects in the decisions they take: the engineering student who dropped a year was offered a job despite the break, and the senior manager who candidly spoke of battling depression was promoted.

These changes in the otherwise cold corporate environs could be in tune with the ‘Psychological First Aid’ theme for World Mental Health Day on Monday, but experts point to a need for a much wider network of “people not professionals” to help countless others, who wake up to their mental health problem only after it takes a serious turn.

“If somebody at work is not talking, is submitting false [medical] certificates for dengue and malaria, becoming aloof, knock [on] the door,” says social psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty, adding society needs mental health soldiers. “Don’t wait for people to talk. Every employee should be a mental health soldier, vigilant and alert to colleagues. People should encroach upon personal space in such cases.”

Dr. Shetty says reading mental ill-health symptoms is not rocket science. “If an anganwadi worker can screen for malaria and dengue, she can screen for mental health distress and prevent suicide.”

This, incidentally, has worked in Atmiyata , a project in Nashik to train tais and dadas in 41 villages, who then detected minor and major mental health conditions among residents over two years. “This is psychological first aid,” says Dr. Soumitra Pathare, coordinator, Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy (CMHLP), Pune, which devised the project. “It is a quick, easy and a cost-effective way of getting help,” he says, adding if people don’t get help on time, their condition is likely to worsen. “It will also help in directing people to a psychiatrist or a psychologist if the problem is serious.”

Steps for good mental health are being taken outside the corporate world as well. “In Mumbai or in India, psychological first aid is at a premature stage, as most patients are seen after they develop full-blown symptoms,” says Dr. Sagar Mundada, a psychiatrist at KEM Hospital. Mumbai, he adds, has taken the first step in offering psychological first aid with the civic body setting up a system that includes psychiatrists, paediatricians and gynaecologists to help victims of child sexual abuse and rape.

