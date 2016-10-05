An complaint was lodged with the Andheri police on Tuesday against actor Om Puri in connection with the statements he made about Indian Army on a television news debate on Monday.

The veteran apologised saying he stands guilty and does not wish to be forgiven for his remark. “I am very embarrassed at what I said and I deserve punishment, not forgiveness. I first apologise to his (a Uri attack martyr) family, if at all they will forgive me. I apologise to the whole country, the Army. I know it’s not justified that you say so much and then think a sorry will make it right...”

Alleging disrespect of the Army, the complaint filed by Prithvi Mhaske, head of NGO Sangharsh, requested senior police inspector to register an F.I.R. against Mr. Puri under Section 124 (A) for sedition.

During the debate on banning Pakistani artistes, Mr. Puri had questioned if the soldiers were forced to join the Indian army: “Who had asked soldiers to join the army? Who told them to pick the weapons?” The actor had also reportedly questioned if the panellists on the debate wanted to equate the issue of Pakistan and India with that of Israel and Palestine.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe said, “We have received the complaint from a person against Mr. Puri. Action will be taken based on the probe.”