A public adda withsix diverse voiceswill explore what happens when subculturesbecome part ofthe mainstream

This evening, Brian Horton, a Ph.D. scholar in the Department of Anthropology at Brown University, U.S., will lead a democratic discussion intriguingly titled,Subcultures to Sab-culture: A Public Adda on Newness in Contemporary India.

Horton has brought together six voices to talk about new cultural ideas and how subcultures initiate innovation in India. The talk will explore how new ideas can introduce disquiet and challenge everything from the goods we consume to our deepest beliefs.

Horton, who is also scholar in residence for India Culture Labs, decided to organise something that would be democratic and engaging for people to experience. He says, “I thought this adda would be a really fun way to take a question that I am grappling with in my own dissertation [that explores the emerging mobilisations around gender and sexual minorities in India and bring it] outside the field of gender and sexuality studies.”

It has to do with the theme of subcultures: how cultural forms that at a certain point are underground or edgy, are eventually made part of the mainstream, either voluntarily or otherwise. Horton says, “What [does] it mean to have your art form turn itself, and in doing so does it affect its creative potential?”

Cultural inclusivity

For Kalyani Khona, founder of Inclov, an app that matches people with disabilities, becoming mainstream is essential to gaining recognition and is proof of being a successful endeavour. Khona says, “I want to cover the aspect of inclusion and accessibility as a culture.” She is aghast at having witnessed disabled people being questioned about whether they sleep in wheelchairs. “Why aren’t we culturally inclusive? I want to question why others don’t understand inclusion.”

Media, culture and caste

Alternatively, there’s professor A.F. Mathew, who teaches sociology at the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode. He will explore how permeation into the mainstream isn’t always a desired effect for subcultures. He says, “I will talk about media and culture, and how the caste system is hegemonic.” Mr. Mathew is of the opinion that the caste system has moved to the top of the pyramid. “It’ssab kaculture [everyone’s culture], and all our socialisation happens from that point of view. It’s the most invisible concept, and nobody talks about it.”

Horton insists that the adda is not your run-of-the-mill panel discussion. “We want to engineer a conversation between six different people,” he says, eagerly hoping for several differences in opinion. He will probe the speakers’ motivation to innovate in their respective spaces and the backlash they’ve faced. Horton is also hoping to talk about vulnerability. “I’m thinking about asking people why they started what they started, what was the impetus for them,” he says. “For some, it’s creative energy and for others it’s a question of survival: ‘I have to do this, if I don’t my community or I cannot thrive and survive in the world’.”

Enter professional dancer Terence Lewis. After years of carving out a niche in the performing arts, the dancer has become a household name thanks to reality television. For Lewis, talking about failure is important. “I’m going to share that aspect of my vulnerability,” he says. “My innocence or my naïveté made me do things correctly but also later on it hampered my progress.” Failing and rising is perhaps just as important for Lewis as is the fuelling of creativity.

The adda will also include Pearl, a house music DJ, and venture capitalist Sandeep Murthy.

Subcultures to Sab-culture: A Public Adda on Newness in Contemporary India, 5 p.m, India Culture Labs, Godrej One, Vikhroli East. Register at indiaculturelab.org. Entry is free.