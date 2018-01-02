Now, State govt. to sell tur stock in malls, supermarkets

more-in

Mumbai: Faced with an overabundance of tur daal and few takers, the State government has decided to sell stock left with it in malls and supermarkets. To help farmers deal with a bumper tur crop and resultant drop in prices this year, the government had purchased 25.25 lakh quintal of tur from them at a minimum support price ( MSP) of ₹5,000 per quintal. In all, the government spent ₹1,600 crore on buying tur.

However, not much of this stock is expected to be sold at National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) centres and other designated outlets. To avoid wastage, the government will sell the tur through the marketing federation in malls and supermarkets, State Cooperation, Textile and Marketing Department officials said. “In such a scenario, even if prices are supported, it is unlikely the government will be able to sell the entire stock through its own system. The empowered committee has decided to sell tur in supermarkets and malls at the same time,” a senior official said.

Though the bumper crop in 2016 brought down prices, the government announced incentives for farmers growing pulses and less of groundwater-dependent crops like sugarcane. The state was criticised for being late in intervening, as the prices of pulses touched twice the MSP: tur was trading at over ₹10,000 and urad for ₹15,000 per quintal for a short period. Later, market prices dropped drastically as production improved. While the MSP remained at ₹5,000 per quintal, market prices dropped below ₹4,000 per quintal.