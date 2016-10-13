Action-packed:The cover system in Gears of War 4 lets you duck, jump and run into hiding while firing at enemies.

A top-notch gameplay makesGears of War 4enjoyable despite shortcomings

The Gears of War series has been a huge success on the Xbox 360 because it’s a violent game that is high on testosterone and beefy characters. The series changed the topography of action games: bringing the chainsaw back and letting gamers rip through enemies in a shower of blood.

The first three Gears of War games were excellent, until things tapered off with the release ofGears of War: Judgment in 2013. The true sequel — Gears of War 4 — is what fans had been waiting for. But does it live up to the hype?

What’s it about?

The game takes place a couple of decades after the end of the original trilogy. The detonation of a fuel source, Imulsion, has caused anomalies such as Windflares, massive vortexes of air, to lash out. The Coalition of Ordered Governments (COG) prevents the decline of the human population by building walled-off cities. But as the game progresses, you find other dangers plaguing the cities.

You play J.D. Fenix, the son of Marcus Fenix, the protagonist of the first trilogy. J.D. has deserted the COG along with his friends to join a group called the Outsiders. What starts out as a heist to grab a technological device, leads J.D. and his friends Del and Kait to be pursued by COG’s robotic troops. A few friendly faces then join J.D. and his pals to help them deal with both the COG and a new enemy.

The story has the same quality of its predecessors. You cannot help but feel a grand sense of nostalgia. Everything is bigger, better and explodes on a grander scale. However, there is no maturity in the storytelling when compared toUncharted 4 . There are also pacing issues as you move through scenarios, battling the same hordes of enemies. After a while, it seems like you’ve seen it all before. Character interactions seem forced too.

Despite shortcomings, the game successfully sets the ball rolling with the new version of its planet, Sera. It’s the gameplay and the mighty Windflare storms that will keep you engaged.

How does it play?

The gameplay is top notch. It’s led by brilliant implements of destruction. There’s everything from a new version of the Lancer (a chainsaw-like bayonet) to Overkill (a cool shotgun that blasts rounds in quick succession from its four barrels), and two construction equipment-like guns that fire buzzsaws and drills at enemies. In the active reload minigame, each reload offers an opportunity to get a clip full of ammo upgrades.

The Gears of War series brought to the world of third-person shooters several gameplay conventions, including the cover system. It’s a feature used in games like Uncharted 4 , Last of Us and The Division . It is fantastic to be back to the roots of what made that cover system fun. In Gears of War 4 , the system lets you duck, jump and run into cover while firing at enemies.

Trudging through the single player mode can get overwhelming and monotonous. Therefore, It is recommended you bring a few friends along to co-op on the campaign. More players add to the fun as they can assist and even revive you during heated firefights. You can replay the campaign or jump onto various multiplayer modes, including Horde Mode, a Gears of War staple, which lets you overcome insurmountable odds.

Graphics wise, the war-torn industrial art style is retained. The game has a wider colour palette than the previous ones. Even the level design is excellent. However, a Gears of War veteran can't seem to shake off the feeling of déjà vu.

Should you get it?

Gears of War 4 is not the return you hoped for, but it is still a good game with its gameplay intact. If you are new to the series, you should consider playing the earlier games before trying your hand at this one. For Gears of War lovers, there is a lot to love in the new game. So this should be high up on your holiday shopping list.

The author is a freelance tech and lifestyle writer

Gears of War 4

Developer: The Coalition

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Price: Rs. 3,999 for Windows 10 and Xbox One