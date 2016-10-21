After repeated warnings from the Bombay High Court the State government on Thursday finally said it will procure noise meters to measure decibel levels by end of November.

This assurance was given to a Division Bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice A.A. Sayed which was hearing a bundle of petitions and public interest litigations (PILs) on the increasing noise pollution in the city.

While some petitions have raised concern over pandals for religious functions causing enormous inconvenience to public, others are on non-implementation of noise pollutions rules.

One PIL is about noise levels constantly being higher than the prescribed levels, while another highlights the use of loud speakers and firecrackers in silent zones and the increase in the number of helipads in the city and State.

Awaaz Foundation, an NGO, had filed its petition in 2007, and argued for the need to measure noise pollution by construction activity and traffic.

A contempt notice was also issued to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) K.P. Bakshi. by the Bench for non-compliance of court orders

Government pleader A.B. Vagyani said as per the court’s suggestion, noise mapping will be undertaken by the State and noise meters would be procured by end of November.

The court said that even if one meter is less by end of next month the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, will be held responsible and warned him of aggravated contempt for inaction. The court also questioned the action taken against erring officers for violating noise norms.

The court had previously been informed that 1,843 meters needed to test the decibel of noise will be procured only be end of September after the Ganesha festival.

Early last year, it was brought to the notice of the court that the State currently has 494 noise meters against a requirement of 2,295.

The court had directed the State to grant approvals to hire new meters, make arrangements for their maintenance, ensure they are working properly and procure the same at the earliest.

