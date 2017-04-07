No monitoring of how grants, loans used: CAG

more-in

Mumbai: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has pointed out the absence of monitoring of the utilisation of grants and loans given for specific purposes to various departments of the State government. According to the CAG report for 2015-16, the grantee institutions have not submitted around 56,107 utilisation certificates (UCs), amounting to ₹63,089.22 crore as of March 31, 2016.

The Bombay Financial Rules, 1959, provide that for grants provided for specific purposes, the departmental officers from the grantee institutions should obtain utilisation certificates. The major departments with large pendency of these certificates were Urban Development, Planning, Tribal Development, Co-operation, Marketing and Textiles, Rural Development and Water Conservation departments. “The large pendency in submission of UCs indicates lack of monitoring of utilisation of grants and loans by the departments,” said the CAG report. (See box)

In addition, the drawing and disbursing officers are required to submit detailed contingent (DC) bills, which are vouchers in support of final expenditure. As on March 31, 2016, a total 3,535 DC bills amounting ₹863.13 crore have not been submitted.

The CAG has also pointed out that the final action was pending in 357 cases of misappropriations and defalcations by government officers, involving ₹81.69 crore. Out of these, 246 cases (69%) involving ₹48.46 crore (59%) have been pending for more than 10 years. (See box)