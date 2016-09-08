Cities » Mumbai

Vasai, September 8, 2016
Updated: September 8, 2016 03:36 IST

No headway in abandoned baby case

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Three days after a baby was found on the back seat of a rickshaw near Vasai Bus Depot, the Vasai police have failed to make any headway in the incident.

An infant, believed to be eight to ten days old, wrapped in a blanket, was found abandoned in an auto- rickshaw at Vasai bus depot on September 4. The baby was handed over to the police.

On Sunday, Sunil Dilip Bhil, an auto driver from Virar (East) said, “A friend and I had gone to receive his parents at Vasai bus depot. I parked my auto at the near the depot, and both of us went to search for his parents,” he said. “When we returned, I was shocked. There was this little bundle wrapped up in the back seat of my auto. When I looked carefully, it was a baby. I got scared, as I did not know if the baby was alive or dead.”

After the initial shock subsided, Bhil decided to hand the baby to the police. “I asked around for the nearest chowky, and handed over the baby to them,” says Bhil.

Sub Inspector Archana Koli of Manikpur Police Station, Vasai said the baby was brought to the police by an auto driver.

“We registered a case against unknown persons,” said Koli. “We have gone through some of the CCTV footage of the area, like [from] the depot etc, but nothing has come of it. The images are very unclear. So, we are getting no leads from this footage. But our investigations are on,” said Koli on Wednesday.

The baby was initially sent to the government hospital at Vasai, to check her medical condition and then referred to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Kandivali (West). The infant was then sent temporarily to Janani Samaj Sewa Mandal, Dombivali, where she will be kept till Friday.

Subsequently, in accordance with the guidelines on abandoned babies, issued by Central Adoption Resource Authority under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the baby will be brought before the Child Welfare Committee, after which she will be shifted to a children’s home at Ulhasnagar, said a source.

The author is a freelance journalist

More In: Mumbai | Mumbai Local
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Fixing Mumbai

We have a strong list of subjects and experts who will be contributing to this series. We also want to hear from you. »


Chennai

‘Surplus’ TANGEDCO says no to Cuddalore Powergen project

PIL challenges changes to municipal laws

T.K. Rajendran to head TN police

In the western suburbs, discontent simmers

Empower yourselves, Kiran Bedi tells students

When Jesus got his hair streaked

Vikram in Love

Bengaluru

State yet to comply with NGT order to declare lakes as wetlands

Allow BBMP to widen Ballari Road, HC tells State

Women commuting around the city can’t expect a smooth ride

Without street lights, it is scary and dangerous to walk at night

Cauvery row: Sporadic protests in Bengaluru

Walkathon on World Physiotherapy Day

GSLV has a 20-year past and a long way ahead

First meeting of Congress coordination panel on Thursday

Discover new paths

Hyderabad

Pioneering TS sports schools to focus on Olympic disciplines

Nayeem’s associate had security against SRC norms

Kurimidda declared ‘avoidable blindness-free’

SCR to run special trains to Kochuveli

JNTU staffer held for cheating 22 students

Social status drives Indian students to foreign degrees: study

A less known but not uncommon paralytic condition

A new feather in his cap

Kolkata

Car used by Netaji being restored

Illegal arms unit busted in West Bengal

Singur farmers wonder: what next?

BMW, West Bengal discuss 6 proposals

Water logging, fallen trees create traffic jam in Kolkata

Mamata’s gift to Pope Francis

CPI(M) leader defends Singur land acquisition

Mother House erupts in joy after Mother Teresa’s canonisation


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Mumbai

‘Take steps to deter attacks on doctors’

Ensuring the safety of doctors and training them to improve personal relations with patients and their relatives were among the recommendat... »