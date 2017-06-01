NMMC to observe June as anti-malaria month

more-in

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s health department will observe June as anti-malaria month. Officials say extensive awareness programmes have ensured a rapid fall in cases of malaria in the civic body.

Dr. Ujwala Oturkar, malaria officer, NMMC, said “Over the last six years, there has been a drastic dip in malaria cases. To ensure mosquito-borne illness is further controlled we have started fumigation drives in nullahs, construction sites and waterlogged areas.”

Awareness campaign

In June, officials from the health department will reach out to the maximum people under its jurisdiction. The officials have planned to use WhatsApp to spread awareness of malaria. Dr. Oturkar said, “The department has created a two-minute awareness video in Marathi, Hindi and English.”

The department will also organise awareness camps in schools to and public places. Officials will also put up posters and banners across nodes and distribute around 2 lakh handbills.