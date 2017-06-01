NMMC staff alert hawkers to eviction drive, suspended

more-in

Navi Mumbai Muncipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Dr. N. Ramaswami on Tuesday suspended two staff members of Belapur ward for dereliction of duty.

Head clerk Rajesh Sakaram and driver Sashikant Thackeray were suspended for allegedly tipping off hawkers about an eviction drive. Dr. Ramaswami has ordered an internal enquiry into the allegations. He said, “Before every eviction drive, the hawkers suspiciously went missing. We learnt that some NMMC staff members were alerting the hawkers. Telephonic conversations between the staff and the hawkers confirmed their complicity. When the entire machinery is working hard to remove hawkers, our own staff is going against us. This won’t be tolerated. When I joined, I had made it clear that indiscipline will not be tolerated. Similar action will be taken against all erring staff.”