NMMC plans to recycle treated sewage water

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has proposed recycling and reclaiming sewage water treated at its existing facilities and supplying it to industries and residents for secondary purposes, under the Central government’s Amrut Yojana.

There are seven sewage treatment plants in CBD Belapur, Nerul, Vashi/ Turbhe, Sanpada, Koperkhairane, Ghansoli and Airoli. At present, the sewage water is treated with sequential batch reactor technology in the secondary treatment plant and is discharged into the Thane creek. Around 200 million litres water is discharged on a daily basis, which is in compliance with the standards set by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

But now, the NMMC plans to recycle and reuse sewage water in accordance with the Ministry of Urban Development’s guidelines, and sent a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the State government on May 30.

In the first phase of the project, the municipal corporation plans to treat 30 MLD (million litres a day) water at a tertiary plant, proposed to be set up in Vashi. Additional Municipal Commissioner Ankush Chavan said, “The water will be supplied for non-drinking purposes to the MIDC area. It will be used to water gardens, and in public toilets, schools, hotels, cold storage facilities, APMC, bus depots, railway stations, the Turbhe landfill, Palm Beach Road, Thane-Belapur Road and for constructions.”

Once the State government approves the DPR, the NMMC will float tenders for the work. The project cost is estimated to be ₹113.61 crore, and the total network length proposed is 37.5 km, covering the MIDC area.

Mr. Chavan said, “In the Swachh Survekshan Survey conducted by the Union government, Navi Mumbai was the eighth cleanest city in the country and first in the State. It is also an open-defecation-free and plastic-free city. This project will be another step towards our vision of a cleaner and greener environment.”