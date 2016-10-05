An insult to Army jawans, Congress should be ashamed of such disgusting tactics, hits back BJP

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday raised doubts over the authenticity of Indian Army’s surgical strikes along the LoC, and accused the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) of indulging in politics over national interest.

“Every Indian wants #SurgicalStrikesAgainstPak but not a fake one to extract just political benefit by #BJP. Politics over national interest,” Mr. Nirupam tweeted on Tuesday with photos of party banners and posters depicting BJP leaders congratulating the Army and the Centre for the strikes.

Explaining the tweet, Mr. Nirupam told reporters the government has to prove that the strikes did actually take place, adding that his party believes Pakistan should be punished.

“The way the BJP was indulging in politics — putting up banners and taking credit — gives a view whether such strikes did really happen. In Goa, the Defence Minister [Manohar Parrikar] is being publicly felicitated. Why were the earlier surgical strikes not announced at a press conference? Why was a press conference held now by DGMO Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh? Was there any pressure from the government?” he said.

“Raising such questions means nothing but an insult to our brave Army jawans who risk their lives to save ours. The Congress should be ashamed of such disgusting tactics,” BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said.

However, Mr. Nirupam claimed he was only questioning the BJP’s actions and that he has respect for the Army.

Surgical strikes were conducted last week by Indian Army on seven terror launch pads along the LoC, claiming ‘significant casualties’ on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Pakistan dismissed the claim and accused India of re-branding cross-border fire as surgical strikes.