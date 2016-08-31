Coming out against the resolution passed by the Sena-led BMC on compulsory yoga in civic schools, the Congress on Monday demanded the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine first improve the quality of education and infrastructure of such schools. The resolution makes yoga including surya namaskar asana mandatory for all civic school students.

Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said the civic body has budgeted Rs. 2,400 crore for schools, and spends Rs. 50,534 per student. “Though Shiv Sena says it is the protector of Marathi [language], Marathi [medium] BMC schools have shrunk from 385 with 81,216 students in 2012-13 to 351 schools and 59,802 students,” he said. He added that Hindi medium civic schools too are facing a similar situation, which is a cause for worry.

Mr. Nirupam said over the last four years, Hindi medium schools have shrunk from 235 to 231, and the number of students in these schools have come down from 1,21,380 to 1,07,294. Teachers, too, have decreased from 3,133 to 2,886. Similarly, Gujarati medium schools have shrunk from 81 to 68 in last four years, and there is a sharp decrease in student and teacher numbers as well. “Overall, in 2012-13, 1,150 civic schools were functional; 67 schools have closed [since], which had around 40,000 students,” he said.

Fresh students have stopped enrolling in civic schools due to poor conditions and lack of quality education, Mr. Nirupam claimed, while pointing to a Praja Foundation survey that showed 42 per cent of parents to be unhappy with education in civic schools.

It also showed a 28 per cent decrease in student enrolment. “My question is, where has this Rs. 2,400 crore gone? Where has it been spent? This is also a scam that must be probed, and Sena-BJP leaders in power must be questioned,” he alleged.

Mr. Nirupam said nearly 80 per cent of BMC schools don’t have playgrounds, which raises a question of space for yoga. He added, “We are not against yoga, but their being made mandatory. Instead, the ruling combine must focus on improving the conditions of civic schools. Surya namaskar is nothing but an emotional agenda with an eye on the forthcoming elections,” he said.

The Congress leader was accompanied by BMC Leader of Opposition Pravin Chheda, former MLA Rajhans Singh and Nizamuddin Rayeen of the city Congress’s minority cell. The leaders had petitioned the Maharashtra Governor last week to intervene and revoke the yoga resolution.