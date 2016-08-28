As Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai police gear up to book violators of the Supreme Court order on dahi handi, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar has shot a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging him to withdraw sections like 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code, applied against some govindas and mandals.

In his letter, Mr. Shelar said the BJP had taken the position that Janmashtami should be celebrated with enthusiasm within the prescribed framework laid down by the Supreme Court.

“The court verdict has to be respected by everyone, and I have nothing to say about the action being taken for disrespecting the order. But, some govinda squads have been booked under Section 308, which can adversely impact the lives of young govindas. I urge you to take legal opinion from the State Advocate General, if necessary, before taking action.”

Mr. Shelar said 21 offences have been lodged against 29 govinda squads in Mumbai and 20 in Thane. “I and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde had visited KEM Hospital on Friday to meet govindas injured during the festival. We met 14-year-old Ankush Nangre, who has seriously been injured. He has innocently committed the violation and is clearly unaware of the implications for his future.”

He further wrote that the police have booked some govindas, govinda squads, and govinda mandals under Section 308 as well as other serious sections like 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). “If they are booked under such serious sections, it can adversely impact their future. Therefore on humanitarian grounds and taking into account the public sentiment, I request you to withdraw sections like 308.”

The attempt to commit culpable homicide is punishable with a three-year jail term. Following the Supreme Court order, restricting the height of dahi handi to 20 feet, and banning the participation of children under 18 years in the human pyramid foundation, political outfits like Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Shiv Sena had consciously flouted the directives as a mark of protest. Offences were lodged over the last two days and further action is likely from Monday.